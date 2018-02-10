A Chinese man was taken to hospital after developing a rare condition in the midnight. He was playing games on his mobile phone while sitting on the toilet seat and suddenly noticed a ball sized lump had fallen out of his anus.

According to Daily Mail, when doctors examined his condition they saw that the lump was still attached to his body and that was his rectum.

Doctors called this medical condition as rectal prolapse. Usually, this condition is common in older women, but it can occur in men and women of any age. Risk factors include multiple births and vaginal delivery.

This condition can cause an inability to control bowel movements, causing stool to leak from the rectum. Most of the people who faced this situation need to go through a surgery.

In his case, according to doctors since the Chinese man was sitting on the toilet seat for more than 30 minutes, it triggered the medical condition to occur.

Kan Kan News reported that the incident happened in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, on February 4.

The man said that he had been playing mobile games while trying to defecate and suddenly he saw that a ball sized lump slipped out of his anus.

The man was under the supervision of Dr. Su Dan from the gastrointestinal surgery division of The Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University. After diagnosis, she mentioned the reason behind the condition and said that the patient was severe.

The doctor also said that that man had a rectal prolapse since he was four years old but the swelled part was able to retract in the past. Su Dan mentioned that since he did not go under any treatment for that condition before, now it has become worst.

After a computed tomography (CT) scan doctors came to know that the size of the lump, which was 16 centimetres aka 6.3 inches. Su Dan said that they noticed some bruises and blood spots on the intestinal wall.

Su Dan explained that when the man was trying to defecate, the process might have weakened the muscles in the pelvis. However, surgeons have removed the lump after an operation.

According to doctors, if anyone has faced similar condition they should go for a proper treatment to avoid condition like the recent patient.