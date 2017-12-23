At least 30 people were killed after heavy rains due to tropical storm Tembin lashed southern Philippines, a disaster management official said on Saturday.

According to the official, 19 victims were from Lanao del Norte, three from Bukidnon and one from Iligan provinces, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last week, tropical storm Kai-Tak killed 41 people in central Philippines.

On December 21, 12.17 pm EST, infrared data from AIRS showed coldest cloud tops and strongest storms spread across entire Mindanao, with temperatures below minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit. As of Friday, 10 am EST, Vinta had winds of about 83 kph and was located 401 miles south of Manila, Philippines. It was seen moving towards the island of Palawan in the Philippines. Now, Vinta has hit the Philippines ahead of time, causing widespread destruction in the country already affected by Kai-Tak.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a severe weather bulletin for tropical storm Vinta, with warnings of heavy rainfall over Visayas, Mindanao and the rest of MIMAROPA within Sunday. Public storm warning signal #1 has been issued over Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay of Mindanao, along with Southern Negros Oriental and Siquijor of Visayas and Luzon provinces of southern Palawan.

Tembin or Vinta is expected to move towards the South China Sea after making landfall on the Philippines. It will make a second landfall near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Christmas Day, according to experts.