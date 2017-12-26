At least three Singaporeans were killed and one was severely injured in a head-on collision in the United States on Friday. According to reports, the Singaporean family of four were on a holiday when they met with such a tragic fatal accident.

Reports said that the accident took place between a minivan, which the family was travelling in, and a Hyundai sedan en route to the Grand Canyon, a popular tourist destination in Arizona. Both the parents and one of their children died in the accident, leaving a 19-year-old sole survivor, who is being warded in a US hospital.

Today Online reported that the survivor, who has been identified as Justlyn Yeo Jing Hui, is a first year student at the Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information. The report added that Yeo is in stable condition now.

The American Broadcasting Corporation reported that five other people were injured in the accident at about 2.20 pm (US time) on the northbound road of Arizona State Route 64.

Yeo and her family were sent to hospital along with the other victims, but her parents and a sibling succumbed to their injuries. Yeo's relatives have reportedly flown over to the US, and the Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco is rendering consular assistance to them.

The road, where the accident occurred, was closed in both directions for seven hours as law enforcement officers conducted their investigation, following the accident.