A horrific incident took place in India where a severed head of a three-month-old baby was found lying on the terrace of a house in Hyderabad, situated in the southern part of the country.

According to reports, the head of the baby was found in Hyderabad's Chilkanagar district. The head was cut using a sharp-edged weapon and sadly, the body is still missing. Police now suspect a human sacrifice angle to the murder as the incident came to the spotlight just a day after the super blue blood moon or lunar eclipse.

In most parts of India, this celestial event is considered to be apt by some people who believe in human sacrifice as means of satisfying the almighty. As per age-old Indian norms, eating during an eclipse or stepping out of the house, especially for pregnant women, is considered inauspicious.

The local police has launched an extensive probe to find the identity of the baby. The dead infant's gender has not been confirmed yet.