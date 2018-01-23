Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said culture, commerce and connectivity were the three C's which mark the historical connection of the Asean states and India.

"Asean and India have a deep historical connection. The momentum which we need to push it is marked by the three C's of culture, commerce, and connectivity," Prasad said at a panel on "Trade in Services" at the Asean-India Business and Investment Meet and Expo.

The minister said the Indian IT companies do not go abroad to replace jobs but create jobs and capacity and use new technologies which empower people.

"Indian people first learn technology, then adopt it, then enjoy it and therefore get empowered," Prasad said, also emphasising India's agenda in digital services promotion including in agri services.

The Asean-India Business and Investment Meet and Expo has been organised here by the Confederation of Indian Industry in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of External Affairs and the Asean Secretariat.

"Services trade has seen a lot of misplaced sensitivities that has created barriers to services trade especially the temporary movement of services professionals. These and more need to be addressed," said Anup Wadhawan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India's proposal at the World Trade Organisation for trade facilitation in services modelled along the adopted Trade Facilitation Agreement is India's effort toward marking this importance, he added.