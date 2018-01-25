The 2018 Seoul Music Awards is being held today (January 25, Thursday) at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea.

K-pop idols and groups like BTS, VIXX, JBJ, Wanna One, Winner, MXM and Black Pink are the star performers of the 27th Seoul Music Awards.

Popular band EXO was also included in the lineup but due to the clash with their Japan performance, they had to cancel this event.

The Seoul Music Awards is an awards show which was inaugurated in 1990 and is presented annually by Sports Seoul for outstanding achievement in the South Korean music industry.

The winners are chosen from singers who have released albums during the year, combined with 20 percent mobile votes, 10 percent Sports Seoul popularity poll, 40 percent digital downloads and album sales and 30 percent judges' scores.

Heechul of Super junior, Shin Dong-yup and Kim So-hyun are the hosts of the awards ceremony.

Watch the live streaming of The 2018 Seoul Music Awards below: