And it is the time of the year to list down the best of talents and works from the Korean drama world. 2017 has been the year of romance in the K-world. Apart from romance, fantasy and thriller are the other genres that directors experimented the most with. Though the year began with smashing hits like Goblin and Legend of the Blue Sea, which created record ratings, the high graph couldn't live up to the expectations. Eventually, the pace stumbled and until the end of 2017, K-town could produce only dramas with medium to average ratings. Here we take a look at 21 best dramas of 2017 (listed randomly).

Please Note: Year-end dramas like Goblin, Legend of the Blue Sea and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo has been omitted from the list as these dramas are already featured on all the rating list of 2016.

Because This is My First Life

tvN's 'Because This is My First Life' has been appreciated widely for its niche screenplay and intense acting. The drama revolved around the debt-stricken Nam Se-hee (Lee Min-ki) who is forced to rent out a room of his house to the homeless Yoon Ji-ho (Jung So-min). With different points of view on careers, relationships and marriage, the couple—both unmarried in their thirties—starts living as housemates.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon' received thumbs up from fans and critics for its humorous story plot and interesting screenplay. The plot narrated the story of Do Bong-soon who has superhuman abilities, a heredity passed through generations. Being an avid video gamer, she aims to create a racy game with herself as the lead character. She also has a crush towards police officer In Gook-du, however, she ends up as a bodyguard, to a rich heir Ahn Min-hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company, Ainsoft. Things take a turn when Ahn falls for Do Bong.

While You Were Sleeping

Lee Jong Suk-Suzy starred While You Were Sleeping narrated the story of a 29-year-old unemployed ex-journalist, Hong-joo (Bae Suzy), who can see unfortunate events in her dreams, and her relationship with a prosecutor, Jae-chan (Lee Jong-suk) who does everything he can to prevent the woman's dreams from coming true.

Suspicious Partner

This was Ji Chang Wook first try with rom-com and his last project before enlistment. In this drama, Wook played No Jin Wook, a no-nonsense, clever, and merciless prosecutor with top-claws win rates. While working on a mysterious case, Wook falls for a newbie lawyer Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun). Wook has two things to deal with—a traumatic past involving his childhood and first love, and an amnesiac killer.

Man to Man

A well-known actor Yeo Woon-gwang (Park Sung-woong), who majorly plays villainous roles, hires the mysterious Kim Seol-woo (Park Hae-jin), a man trained in special investigations, as his bodyguard. Though the star is well-loved by his fans, he has a darker side. As the mysteries unfold, the star and his bodyguard encounters a budding bromance.

Ruler – Master of the Mask

The drama was praised for its sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, Yoo Seung Ho and Kim So Hyun. It tells the fictional story of Crown Prince Lee Sun (Yoo Seung-ho) and his fight against the powerful and wealthy organisation, Pyunsoo-hwe that controls the country secretly. In his mission, he is helped by his lover Han Ga-eun (Kim So-hyun).

Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People

With an exceptional plot and performances, it tells the story of Hong Gil-dong(Yoon Kyun-sang), the son of a servant who steals wealth from the rich in order to help the poor, and his journey in becoming Joseon's first revolutionary activist.

My Secret Romance

After a series of misunderstanding and meetings at a Jeju resort, Jin Wook (Sung Hoon) and Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun) fall for each other's charm and unexpectedly spend the night together. However, in the morning, Yoo-mi regrets her decision and leave abruptly. Three years later, the two meet again but this time as coworkers.

Defendant

Prosecutor Park Jung-woo (JiSung) suffers from temporary amnesia and finds himself as a convict on death row. With no idea on how did he end up in the prison, he tries to recover his memory to clear his name.

Falsify

A rookie journalist Han Moo-young (Namgoong Min) witnesses his reporter brother's death while investigating a big political scandal.

Voice

Detective Moo Jin-hyuk (Jang Hyuk) teams up with policewoman Kang Kwon-joo (Lee Ha-na) to solve cases and chase after the serial killer who took their loved ones.

Fight For My Way

The plot revolves around various challenges faced by two immature friends Ko Dong-man (Park Seo-joon) and Choi Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won) in order to achieve their dreams.

Black

Black tells the story of a detective posed by a grim reaper Black (Song Seung Heon) who falls in love with a woman who can foresee death (Go Ara). The two team up to save the lives of many breaking the rule of heaven.

Father is Strange

The story of an actor (Lee Joon) who runs into a family (Kim Young Chul and Kim Hae Sook) with four children and starts living with them.

Tunnel

In this time-travel drama, Choi Jin-hyuk plays the role of a homicide detective of 1980s who time-travels to the present to investigate a murder.

Chief Kim

The drama was praised widely for its practical sequences, cool bromance, gripping storyline and sizzling chemistry. Chief Kim is a light-hearted comedy entertainer, which fans describe as a stress buster.

Woman of Dignity

Woo Ah-jin (Kim Hee Sun) is an elegant Cheongdam-dong, who relishes a life of luxury after marrying a quasi-chaebol son. However, things take a U-turn when Park Bok-ja (Kim Sun Ah) walks into her life.

Hospital Ship

With Ha Ji-won and Kang Min-hyuk in the lead, the story revolves around the journey of young doctors who travels on a hospital ship to provide medical care to the locals in a few rural villages.

Temperature of Love

A family drama with parallel stories intertwined with each other. The plot revolves around an aspiring screenwriter (Seo Hyun Jin) who develops an online relationship with a chef (Yang Se Jong).

Avengers Social Club

Chaebol heiress Lee Yo Won, fish vendor Ra Mi Ran and homemaker Myung Se Bin plot a revenge plan against people who step on their pride.

Whisper

A female police officer joins hands with a virtuous elite judge to unveil the country's biggest defines scandal.

Introverted Boss

Energetic and easy-going Chae Ro-Woon (Park Hye-Soo) joins a public relation firm to take revenge on the CEO Eun Hwan-Ki (Yeon Woo-Jin) for the death of her sister.

