Formula 1 has released the provisional race calendar for the 2019 season. The provisional calendar is subject to the approval of FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 12. The draft confirms retaining a record number of 21 Grands Prix, equalling the races held in 2016 and the ongoing season.

The biggest attraction of the 2019 season will be in China. The Chinese Grand Prix on April 14th will mark Formula 1's 1,000th Grand Prix since its inception in 1950. Formula 1 has also confirmed new deals for the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim and Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

The organiser has renewed the deal with the promoter of the Japanese Grand Prix, MobilityLand Corp. for the next three years and races will be held at the iconic Suzuka Circuit until 2021. Japanese Grand Prix will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year and Honda will be the title sponsor of the race.

Formula 1 claims the proactive support of Mercedes-Benz, Andreas Scheuer, the Federal Minister of Transportation and Digital Infrastructure and the German automobile clubs ADAC and AvD along with Municipality of Hockenheim and Hockenheim-Ring GmbH has sealed the German Grand Prix. The 2019 German Grand Prix will take place at the Hockenheim-Ring and will see Mercedes-Benz as the title sponsor.

After the successful race this year, a new agreement has been reached with the promoter to allow Germany to maintain its presence in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar.

As usual, the new season will also begin on March 17 with the Australian Grand Prix and finish on December 1 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Here is the complete calendar: