As we enter two months into the new year, our lives are still as busy as always, and connecting with other people can become difficult. To help with our daily and professional lives, some apps on iPhones and iPads can help you adjust accordingly. Here's some apps you can install to help you out.

Spark

Created by Readdle, this app allows you to automatically sort out important emails instantly and arrange your emails according to priority. Moreover, you can easily sort out the junk, newsletters and the important business-related emails easily.

More than its e-mail management features, Spark also has collaboration tools which can come in handy if you want to sort out your personal contacts and professional colleagues too. This app is available on the App Store for free.

Spike

Formerly known as Hop, this app arranges emails like regular text messaging bubbles to help you keep track of the conversations made so far. With this format, users can quickly browse through emails and just look at it simply rather than open each email or click at every minimized window to know what it contains. Moreover, Spike automatically removes headers and signatures to reach this "messaging" look for every email conversation. Other features include advanced email management tools to help you group emails accordingly and a snooze feature if you don't want to hear from it for a while.

Polymail

For those who need quick correspondence to their emails without waiting for replies, this app is for you. Polymail has a feature that allows users to know who has read the emails so far. Through this feature, users can report and make decisions faster about clients and other colleagues, especially if the operations depend on who views the emails and strict business deadlines.

Edison Mail

More than an email app, Edison Mail is equipped with features that allow users to track flights and incoming deliveries. The app is great for business professionals as it can handle inbox organization, subscription sorting, bills, receipt, travel updates, and parcel info mails. Lastly, this mail app has a Face ID feature which tightly protects your emails and also a feature supported by the latest iPhones.

