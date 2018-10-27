The tennis fans are waiting to witness women's singles matches in WTA Finals Singapore on semi-final Saturday. In the first match 26-year-old, Kiki Bertens will face Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, while in the second semi-final battle American ace Sloane Stephens will serve against former world No. 1 Karolína Plíšková.

Semi-Final day:

Date: Saturday, October 27

Women's Singles Match 1: Kiki Bertens vs Elina Svitolina

Time: 4 pm SGT, 9 am BST

Women's Singles Match 2: Sloane Stephens vs Karolína Plíšková

Time: 7.30 pm SGT, 12.30 BST

Venue: Center Court

Live updates will be available on WTA Finals official website

Head-to-head statistics:

Kiki Bertens vs Elina Svitolina

The semi-final match between these two players will be their second meeting in 2018. Earlier Bertens faced Svitolina in Cincinnati Masters quarterfinal match, where the Dutch player defeated the 24-year-old Svitolina, 6-4, 6-3.

As of now in WTA Finals, Bertens lost only one match out of three, while Svitolina beat all the top players to enter in the semi-finals.

Sloane Stephens vs Karolína Plíšková

The 2017 US Open champion Stephens and Czech ace Plíšková will be facing each other for the second time after 2018 Madrid Masters, where the current world No. 8 claimed a straight-set win against 25-year-old Stephens 6-2 6-3.

However, Stephens' journey in BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore 2018 looks perfect as she won all her previous matches against all the top contenders. On the other hand, Plíšková also showed extreme determination but failed to win one match against semi-finalist Svitolina.

WTA Finals 2018: Global TV guide