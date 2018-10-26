BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global day six will start with a group stage match between Japanese ace Naomi Osaka and Dutch player Kiki Bertens, followed by the second match, where 30-year-old Angelique Kerber will face American Sloane Stephens.

Head-to-head statistics:

Naomi Osaka vs Kiki Bertens

The debutant Osaka has played only once in her career against the 26-year-old Bertens and that was in 2016 Mexican Open, where the 2018 US Open champion defeated the current world No. 9 in a round of 32 match 6-4 6-2.

Osaka, who is world No. 4 has failed to show her dominance in previous matches against Stephens and Kerber, while Bertens won one match against the German ace Kerber but defeated by the American player Stephens in her second match of the tournament.

Angelique Kerber vs Sloane Stephens

In terms of the head-to-head count, Kerber and Stephens met five times in their career but the 2018 Wimbledon champion Kerber managed to win only one battle against 2017 US Open winner Stephens and that was 2018 Miami Open quarter final match.

As of now the current world No. 2, Kerber lost only one match and defeated Osaka on Wednesday, October 24, while for Stephens everything is going really well, as she defeated Bertens and Osaka in her previous matches.

DAY SIX:

Date: Friday, October 26

Women's Singles Match 1: Naomi Osaka vs Kiki Bertens

Time: 4 pm SGT, 9 am BST

Women's Singles Match 2: Angelique Kerber vs Sloane Stephens

Time: 7.30 pm SGT, 12.30 BST

Venue: Center Court

Live updates will be available on WTA Finals official website

Day Five highlights

On day five the tennis fans in Singapore has witnessed two outstanding women's singles matches. While the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina beat 2017 WTA Finals champion Caroline Wozniacki 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, the former world No. 1 Karolína Plíšková smashed compatriot Petra Kvitová 6-3, 6-4.

WTA Finals 2018: Global TV guide