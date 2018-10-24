WTA Finals Singapore, presented by SC Global Day four will start with the match between German ace Angelique Kerber and 2018 US Open Champion Naomi Osaka and the second match will be played between American Sloane Stephens and the Dutch player Kiki Bertens.

While the first match will take place at around 7.30 pm the next match will be played at around 8.45 pm at Singapore Sports Hub.

DAY FOUR:

Date: Wednesday, October 24

Women's Singles Match 1: Angelique Kerber vs Naomi Osaka

Time: 7.30 pm SGT

Women's Singles Match 2: Sloane Stephens vs Kiki Bertens

Time: 8.45 pm SGT

Venue: Singapore Sports Hub

Live updates will be available on WTA Finals official website

Head-to-head details:

Angelique Kerber vs Naomi Osaka

Prior to this meeting, both the players have played against each other five times since 2017 US Open. It should be noted that the current world No. 2 Kerber won three matches, while world No. 4 Osaka managed to beat the 2018 Wimbledon Champion only once.

However, Kerber recently played against Bertens in Singapore and lost the match 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, and the Japanese ace Osaka also was defeated by 2017 US Open champion Stephens 5-7, 6-4, 1-6.

Sloane Stephens vs Kiki Bertens

The next match of the day will be the second meeting between the world No. 6 Stephens and world rank 9 Bertens, as both the players met only once in their career during 2013 Italian Open, where the 25-year-old American ace defeated the 26-year-old Bertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Both the women's tennis players have shown their finest skills on Monday, October 22 to claim their first victory in WTA Finals Singapore.

WTA Finals 2018: Global TV guide

Singapore: Starhub Japan: DAZN Australia: beIN Belgium: beIN Brazil: Sony Canada: TVA Sports China: iQIYI France: beIN Germany: DAZN Malaysia: Astro USA: beIN South Africa: Kwese

Day Three Highlights:

On Tuesday, October 23 Ukrainian Elina Svitolina defeated 26-year-old Karolína Plíšková 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 and 2017 WTA Finals champion Caroline Wozniacki won the match against world No. 5 Petra Kvitova 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Check here to watch match highlights: