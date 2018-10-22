The year-ending women's tennis tournament has already started in Singapore. On the second day of WTA Finals 2018, the newly crowned US Open champion, Naomi Osaka will face American Sloane Stephens, while the 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will fight for the first victory at the tournament against the Dutch ace Kiki Bertens.

While the first match between Osaka and Stephens will take place at around 7.30 pm the next match will be played at around 8.45 pm at Singapore Sports Hub.

DAY TWO:

Women's Singles Match 1: Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens

Time: 7.30 pm SGT

Women's Singles Match 2: Angelique Kerber vs Kiki Bertens

Time: 8.45 pm SGT

Venue: Singapore Sports Hub

Prior to this meeting, the 25-year-old Stephens and 21-year-old Osaka have played against each other only once in 2016's Acapulco quarterfinal. It should be noted that the world No. 6 Stephens defeated Osaka 6-3, 7-5 and later won the title.

Today's second match will be played between Kerber and Bertens and it will be their third meeting after French Open 2016, where the 26-year-old Bertens beat the 30-year-old Kerber, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Kerber said, "I'm really excited to be back here in Singapore. It's great to finish the year here at the WTA Finals. I think it doesn't matter in which group you are, we are the eight best players in the world right now, so I'm feeling good and ready to go."

WTA Finals 2018: Global TV guide

Singapore: Starhub Japan: DAZN Australia: beIN Belgium: beIN Brazil: Sony Canada: TVA Sports China: iQIYI France: beIN Germany: DAZN Malaysia: Astro USA: beIN South Africa: Kwese

Day One high lights:

On Sunday, 2017 WTA Finals champion Caroline Wozniacki was defeated by Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková, 6-2, 6-4, while Ukraine's Elina Svitolina beat 28-year-old Petra Kvitová in the first match of WTA Finals 2018, 6-3, 6-3.