Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios on Friday set a new Olympic record for curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

They scored six points in the eighth and final end of their mixed doubles match against American siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton.

The Swiss duo, who are the reigning world champions in the mixed doubles discipline, scored six points in the eighth end, which is a new Olympic record, according to the World Curling Federation, reports Efe.

With their third win in their four games of the group phase, the Swiss duo shares the first place with teams from Canada, Norway and Russia in the Olympic debut of the mixed doubles event.

Their only defeat came at the hands of Norway's team in their last game of Friday in Gangneung.

Source: IANS