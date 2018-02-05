While North Korea's top officials will visit the South this week to attend 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, at the same time South Korea's Unification Ministry said that an art troupe from North Korea will likely to travel by ship to stage their performance.

North Korea's Foreign minister Kim Yong-Nam, will be the most senior official to attend the opening ceremony in South Korea, which will take place on Friday, 9 October.

In 2017, North Korea caused tensions all around the world, as they carried out multiple weapons tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles. Kim Yong Nam's trip is considered to be the diplomatic high point of the mending relationship between both countries, triggered by Winter Olympics.

On the other hand, according to analysts, the newly warmed relation between South and North Korea may not last long after the Pyeongchang Olympics event.

Earlier, Pyongyang did not give importance to Seoul's request to take part in Olympics until a speech came from leader Kim Jong-Un, which showed the willingness for participation.

Later, both the countries came to a conclusion and decided to march together during the opening ceremony. They also agreed to make a unified women's ice hockey team for the first time in 27 years.

North's participation would attract other high ranked delegates to attend the ceremony. According to reports KCNA, a news agency from North Korea has claimed that Kim Yong-Nam will soon visit the South to attend the opening ceremony of 23rd Winter Olympics.

Even though the South Korean ministry has said that Kim Yong-Nam will reach South on Friday, they did not clarify whether he will attend Pyeongchang opening ceremony or not, as US Vice President Mike Pence will also going to present during the program.

However, Baik Tae-Hyun, the spokesperson from the South Korean ministry, said that North has given a proposal of using a ferry, that operates between North Korea and Russia named Mangyongbong 92, for transportation and lodging.