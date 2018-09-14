Newly-crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka has become a household name after the dramatic final in New York against tennis legend Serena Williams last week.

The single-mindedness and composure that was on display when Williams was involved in a heated row with chair umpire Carlos Ramos has won the 20-year-old Japanese player quite a lot of fans, which includes Black Panther-fame Michael B Jordan.

In fact, Osaka, on her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", revealed her celebrity crush was the "villain from Black Panther".

Osaka, known for her funny on-court and post-match interviews, was seemingly uncomfortable when Ellen first asked the question about her celebrity crush but upon being pushed, the tennis sensation came up with the description for Jordan.

Ellen then insisted that she would text Jordan and tell him he should meet Jordan while teasing the youngster about $3.8m cash prize.

Ellen later revealed on Twitter that she had went on to text Jordan and the much-talked-about Hollywood actor "obviously responded".

Michael B Jordan to Naomi Osaka: "Keep being great"

"Hey Naomi, it's Michael B. I wanted to say congratulations. Ellen hit me up and told me she was having you on the show and I just wanted to send my love and support," Jordan says.

"It's a big moment for you. The way you carried yourself with such humility and grace was really amazing to see. You're setting an amazing example for the kids — the little boys and girls that are looking up to you.

"Continue to work hard. A lot of times, you're on this journey and a lot of people don't see the process but only the end result.

"People finally being able to see all the hard work you have put into this journey is a big thing to be proud of.

"Keep being great, everybody is watching out, me too."

It is safe to say the greatest moment of Osaka's nascent career was overshadowed by the much-talked-about Williams' outburst and the subsequent outrage over the incident.

Nonetheless, Osaka, who was reduced to tears after the New York crowd kept booing during the presentation ceremony, said she didn't get saddened by the controversy.

"For me, I don't feel sad because I wouldn't even know what I'm expected to feel," Osaka said during a press conference on her arrival back in Japan.

"Because it was my first final and my first Grand Slam victory, overall I felt really happy and I know that I accomplished a lot. I don't think I even thought about feeling sad because there's no experience for me to draw on (from) any other Grand Slam final."