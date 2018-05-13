Celebrities from every corner of the world have come to celebrate the 71
st Cannes Film Festival, which is currently being held from 8 to 19 May 2018 and considered as one of the top events. All the celebrities, actors and actresses appeared in front of the cameras while wearing their best dresses designed by top designers in the world.
Here IBTimes Singapore has compiled some of the glamorous moments from 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Ash Is Purest White" (Jiang hu er nv) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 11, 2018. Fan Bingbing poses.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Ash Is Purest White" (Jiang hu er nv) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 11, 2018. Deepika Padukone poses.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Ash Is Purest White" (Jiang hu er nv) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 11, 2018. Miya Muqi poses.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film Sorry Angel (Plaire, aimer et courir vite) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 10, 2018 - Araya Hargate arrives.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 8, 2018 - Chantel Jeffries arrives
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Photocall of the jury - Cannes, France. May 8, 2018 - Cate Blanchett, Jury President of the 71st Cannes Film Festival and jury member Kristen Stewart pose.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Ash Is Purest White" (Jiang hu er nv) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 11, 2018 - Bella Hadid arrives.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film “Yomeddine” in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France May 9, 2018. Actor Wang Likun and Kiko Mizuhara pose
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film “Yomeddine” in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 9, 2018. Actor Julianne Moore poses.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 8, 2018 - Elena Lenina poses as she arrives.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 8, 2018 - singer Li Yuchun aka Chris Lee arrives.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 8, 2018. Actors Julianne Moore and Isabelle Adjani pose on the red carpet.
Reuters
71st Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 8, 2018 - Barbara Meier arrives.
Reuters