The year 2017 was an eventful year across much of the world and google seraches proved to be a tumultuous one. Be it in the field of politics, technology, business or entertainment, the year offered us all possible sorts of highs and lows.

Now, as we all look forward to welcome a new year, let us take a look at some of the beautiful moments of 2017. From Barack Obama shedding tear to the climatic change that wreaked havoc across the world, this year has witnessed it all.

And, photographs are the best way to cherish those moments. In today's generation, photography is considered to be one of the most fascinating forms of art. It helps a person to relive a moment from his past. This art form is not restricted to only professional cameras, people tend to shoot in their mobile cameras as well.

In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled a series of images that will give us an overview of the year 2017.