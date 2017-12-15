The year 2017 was an eventful year across much of the world and google seraches proved to be a tumultuous one. Be it in the field of politics, technology, business or entertainment, the year offered us all possible sorts of highs and lows.
Now, as we all look forward to welcome a new year, let us take a look at some of the beautiful moments of 2017.
Barack Obama shedding tear to the climatic change that wreaked havoc across the world, this year has witnessed it all.
And,
photographs are the best way to cherish those moments. In today's generation, photography is considered to be one of the most fascinating forms of art. It helps a person to relive a moment from his past. This art form is not restricted to only professional cameras, people tend to shoot in their mobile cameras as well.
In this gallery,
IBTimes Singapore has compiled a series of images that will give us an overview of the year 2017.
Freestyle Skiing - FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships - Men's Aerials training - Sierra Nevada, Spain - 9/3/17 - Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial.
Reuters
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes is pictured as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017.
Reuters
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017.
Reuters
US President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
Reuters
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017.
Reuters
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9, 2017.
Reuters
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017.
Reuters
A wild horse is herded into corrals by a helicopter during a Bureau of Land Management round-up outside Milford, Utah, U.S., January 7, 2017.
Reuters
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017.
Reuters
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 22/1/17 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka serves during his Men's singles fourth round match against Italy's Andreas Seppi.
Reuters
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls, all plastic stuff, and cell phones. Picture taken January 23, 2017.
Reuters
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria January 21, 2017. Picture taken January 21, 2017
Reuters
A long exposure shows molten lava flowing from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French island Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, February 3, 2017.
Reuters
Men carrying a shrine jump over a bon fire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunar new year celebration in Jieyang, Guangdong province, China, February 2, 2017.
Reuters
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017.
Reuters
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2017.
Reuters
A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017.
Reuters
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017.
Reuters