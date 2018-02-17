Two Singapore residents, aged between 21 and 23 years, were charged with one count of extortion on Saturday for pressurising a 17-year-old boy to hand over $2,000. The reports said that the duo threatened the teenager of circulating his sexual video on social media.

The police have identified one of the accused as a Malaysian, who is a permanent resident of Singapore, named Nitesh Naidu Raj Kumar Naidu, 23, while the other one was identified as Naveenthiran Thevathas, 21.

According to reports, the court did not provide any details about the sex tape of the Singaporean teen.

On Feb 14, both allegedly threatened the boy and said that if they are not paid, the video will be circulated on social media. They pressurised the victim when both the culprits were at Lot One Shoppers' Mall in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, at around 5.30 pm.

The helpless teenager arranged the money for the blackmailers. Two days after Valentines' day, he handed them the money in Hillcrest Road near Dunearn Road.

On Saturday, when both the accused were presented in front of District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan they did not say anything to defend them and stood expressionless.

As of now, no bail was offered and the duo is remanded at Jurong Police Division. On Feb 23, both of them are asked to present for the court hearing.

Under Singapore Penal Code, if someone commits extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person or to any other, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than two years and not more than 10 years, including caning.