Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a statement on Monday morning stating that two patients had been infected with an illness caused by listeria bacteria, which left several people afflicted in Australia last month.

The ministry said that while one patient successfully recovered from the illness, while the other patient died but not because of the listeria infection.

The Australian food authority said in March that three persons have died and 12 are seriously ill and taken to hospital after they ate rockmelon contaminated with listeria bacteria. Later, they confirmed that the death toll had risen to four. The outbreak was spotted in February and was linked to a cantaloupes farm in Nericon, New South Wales.

In Singapore, initially five patients contracted the infection and the epidemiological investigations have been conducted on them immediately. The MOH said that the findings did not confirm any similarity with the Australian outbreak.

Later, the National Public Health Laboratory of the ministry conducted further research including genetic sequence analysis on the five affected patients. When the results finally came out, they found that two of them were infected by the listeria strain ST240, with similarity in terms of the gene sequence found in patients during the Australian outbreak.

MOH said that there is no further public health risk from the "Australia outbreak as the risks have been mitigated through the recall of the implicated consignments in March 2018. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Listeria, which is a genus of bacteria, contains 10 known species, each containing two subspecies, which can be found in soil, water and vegetable or fruit product. It is carried by pets and wild animals as well.

The fruits can get contaminated at any level of the processing, such as planting, harvesting, packing, distribution, preparation and serving. Other sources of contamination include washing water.

In case of a heavy rain, it can splash listeria from soils onto the surface of a vegetable, especially those that grow low to the ground like rockmelons. The contamination can take place in-house kitchen or restaurant.

According to Australia's Victoria state government website, the symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhoea during the initial stages. The symptoms may take up to six days to appear after eating the infected melon. In serious cases, symptoms can include collapse and shock, particularly if there is septicaemia.

The bacteria can turn dangerous if it affects the central nervous system, resulting in visible symptoms such as a headache, confusion, stiff neck, and seizures. In some cases, the patient may go into a coma. Such infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn infections.

Listeria monocytogenes can survive inside the human body by moving from one cell to another for a longer period of time, said the website.