Two Malaysian siblings were believed to be kidnapped by three individuals on Thursday, March 8 from a kindergarten, located in Section 16, Petaling Jaya.

Free Malaysia Today, a local media outlet quoted one of the relatives of the children as saying that when their aunt went to pick up six-year-old Raheel Khan and his younger sister Aleya Reyhana, 4, from kindergarten, she found that both of them are missing.

Reports said that those children were abducted by a woman, who claimed that she was going to take them for a medical check-up at 9 am.

Mohd Zani Che Din, Petaling Jaya district police chief said that police have already started their investigation, following the missing report of the minors. The police have also urged the local residents to provide information about the missing children if they have any.

Earlier in February, four Malaysian children, aged between 10 and 14, were reported missing after they headed towards a forest in Simunjan District.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Tiong Ling Hii said that those missing children, including two boys and two girls, ran into the forest area after being scolded by the family for taking bath in a river.

Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) reports on missing children in the country have shown that more than half of the missing complaints involved teenagers, who wanted to test the freedom outside their houses.

Malaysia's Women, Family and Community Ministry figures show that between January 2017 and June 2017, a total of 723 cases of missing children, aged 13 to 15, were reported in 181 days. The cases involved 447 female and 276 male victims. The report also showed that an average of four children go missing every day in the south-east Asian country, reported by Star Online.