Police and officers from Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement, published on Tuesday, May 22 that two Indonesian men were caught while illegally entering to Singapore on Monday night, May 21.

Reports stated that both the Indonesians are aged between 25 and 31. On Monday, both of them used the sea south of Marina South Pier to enter the country but at around 10.30 pm Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected the unusual wooden boat.

The ICA and PCG both worked together to arrest those two alleged criminals for unlawful entry into the south-east Asian country. They deployed the officers to make the arrest and finally at around 11.51 pm, they stopped those Indonesians and took them into the custody. Both the authority stated that they will take a serious look at the illegal attempts to enter Singapore.

Hsu Sin Yun, Commander of the PCG, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police said that the borders are their first line of defence in safeguarding country's security. He also added that PCG will continue to work closely with other concerned agencies to find out any unlawful attempts to enter Singapore.

However, as per Section 57(1)(A), anyone who attempts to enter into the country unlawfully shall be punished with imprisonment of up to 2 years and shall also be liable for a fine of up to $4,000.