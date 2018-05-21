Nepal mountaineering official said on Monday that two professional climbers have lost their lives during their attempt to climb Mount Everest. The death news of a Japanese and the Macedonian climber came only a few hours later an Australian woman climbed Earth's highest mountain above sea level, for the second time in two years.

The tourism department official Gyanendra Shrestha said that officials found the body of a Japanese climber, Nobukazu Kuriki, 36, who was sleeping in Camp 2 tent at 7,400 metres on the 8,850-metre mountain.

The Japanese climber Kuriki tried to climb the mountain seven times but did not succeed and it was his eighth attempt that ended on Monday. In 2012, there was a situation when he had amputated his fingertips, as he stayed in a snow hole at 8,230 metres on Everest for two days and the temperature was 20 degrees.

The 63-year-old Macedonian Gjeorgi Petkov died on Sunday, May 20. The officials found her body at a higher elevation. Officials are trying to reach other camps through the radio signals to get more details but, since the weather is poor the communication has not been established yet.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Australian Queenslander Azar from Toowoomba has made history on Saturday, May 19 after climbing the Everest, twice as the youngest woman and the youngest Australian. She first climbed the world's highest summit almost two years ago on May 21, 2016, from the side of Nepalese mountains.