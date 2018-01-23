Indian IT capital Bangalore will witness two bandhs on January 25 and again on February 4 to press the central government to resolve the decades-old Mahadayi water dispute with neighbouring states.

The first bandh on Jan 25 was called by Confederation of Pro-Kannada Organisations president Vatal Nagaraj all over the state of Karnataka while the second one was confined to the city of Bangalore.

More than the water dispute, the Bangalore bandh on February 4 clashes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 4 to take part in the valedictory of state BJP's Parivartan Yatra, ahead of the State Assembly elections later this year.

Initially, there were differences between Nagaraj and the farmers agitating for Mahadayi water when they questioned him for taking unilateral decision without consulting them. later, both the factions reached an agreement and Bangalore bandh was called on February 4 when Modi is in the city. The Congress-run state government is silent but its support to water bandhs was known in the past since it involves water dispute with other states.

Extending their support, the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association said, "We will extend support for the bandh for the farmers' cause."

Recalling past bandhs in the state, the city and state-run KPSRTC buses will be either run on skeletal basis or entirely kept off the roads. Whether to close schools, colleges and other educational institutions may be decided on Wednesday. State government offices may be closed and the banks will have to announce on opening for business on Thursday. Since February 4 is Sunday, the impact on these establishments will be minimal.

State BJP leaders are agitated that the bandh is forced upon them when Modi was visitng the city. "This is the 12th bandh in the State in less than 2 years... Who is responsible then for the huge losses the state exchequer suffered each time there was bandh? CM has already pushed the State under huge debts," said the party in a tweet.