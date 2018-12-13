The much-hyped Rajinikanth's 2.0 has successfully completed its two-week run in theatres. The science-fiction, directed by Shankar, has come out with flying colours in Chennai and continues to remain on top in the collection centres.

On its 14th day, 2.0 witnessed good occupancy rates in Chennai. Thanks to Rajinikanth's birthday, his fans thronged into theatres in big numbers to celebrate the occasion. As a result, the Shankar's creation has posted Rs 54 lakh on Wednesday, 12 December.

The total collection of 2.0 in Chennai now stands at Rs 20.11 crore. The movie had surpassed the collection of Baahubali 2 (Rs 18.85 crore) a few days ago It is also the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in 2018.

The film is now chasing the lifetime collection record of Kabali, which had grossed over Rs 24 crore. The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to end its lifetime business around Rs 25 crore in Chennai.

Here is the day-wise break-up of collection in Chennai

Days Collection Day 1 Rs 2.64 crore Day 2 Rs 2.13 crore Day 3 Rs 2.57 crore Day 4 Rs 2.75 crore Day 5 Rs 1.32 crore Day 6 Rs 1.17 crore Day 7 Rs 1.06 crore Day 8 Rs 95 lakh Day 9 Rs 98 lakh Day 10 Rs 1.32 crore Day 11 Rs 1.52 crore Day 12 Rs 62 lakh Day 13 Rs 54 lakh Day 14 Rs 54 lakh Total Rs 20.11 crore

The movie will not face much competition from any biggie film for one more week. So, 2.0is expected to have a good run in theatres for the next 7-8 days in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's movie has grossed over Rs 225 crore from the South Indian box office alone. From the North Indian box office, the Lyca Productions-funded flick has raked in around Rs 215 crore to take the domestic total to Rs 440 crore.