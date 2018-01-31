The hit movie "1987: When the Day Comes" was awarded best movie at the 9th Korea Film Reporters Association (KOFRA) Film Awards held on January 30 in Seoul.

Starring Kim Yun-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Tae-ri, "1987: When the Day Comes" tells the story of a cover-up of a killing of a college student in 1987. The movie released last December 27 and has sold 7 million tickets and earned $53.29 million at the Korean box office to date.

The winners were chosen by KOFRA's 59 reporters from 59 media companies in Korea.

Jang Jun Hwan won the best director award for "1987: When the Day Comes" and was bestowed the honorary award.

"Gwanghwamun Square in front of City Hall where the award ceremony is taking place is also an important place in our film. It's meaningful because it's the site of history...'1987′ was created like the flow of all history," he said.

Sol Kyung-gu bagged the best actor award for his role in "Memoir of a Murderer" and Na Moon Hee won the best actress for "I Can Speak."

"Thank you. I received some awards, but this is the first time I received an award given by reporters. I was sad that I didn't receive many for 'Memoir of a Murderer' so thank you. Since last year, I gained some fans. I want to thank fans and my eternal counterpart Song Yoon Ah. I will continue to show you good things in the future," said Sol Kyung-gu.

The best supporting actor and actresses are Jin Seon Kyu "The Outlaws" and Kim So Jin "The King."

Park Seo Joon took home the best new actor award for "Midnight Runners" and said, "Everyone tries their best, but there's a limited number of films that receive love from the audience. There's no bigger pleasure than many people watching my acting, so I want to become an actor who becomes chosen by moviegoers. I will repay you with good acting in the future."

Yoon Kye Sang received the Discovery of the Year award for "The Outlaws" and commented that "the more I act, the more I think about how I can't act well by myself. I want to thank Honey Lee who encouraged me and said I would be discovered one day."

The other winners are:

Indie Film Award- Jo Hyun Hoon, "Jane"

Foreign Film Award - "Dunkirk"

Film Person of the Year- Kim Yong Hwa, "Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds"

Promoter of the Year- Lotte Entertainment's Choi Joon Sik

Film Reporter of the Year- Kim Ji Hye