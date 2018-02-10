A double-decker bus lost its balance and toppled over at Tai Po Road in Hong Kong on Saturday. According to police reports, at least 19 people were killed and many of travellers injured in the incident.

South China Morning Post reported that the number of the injured people in the accident is 40. The police said that 17 men and two women were confirmed dead at the spot.

The aftermath of the incident was captured by local media, which showed that the bus was lying on its side and the rooftop has torn off.

The local police is investigating the issue, as they still trying to understand the reason behind the accident.

According to 2016 report of 'Road traffic casualties', published by Hong Kong transport department, there were 20,132 people has lost their lives after facing an accident.

Reports based on Pedestrian casualties stated that 3,429 were killed in Hong Kong and 16,099 road accidents took place in different areas of that region.