2019 is shaping up to be yet another blockbuster year. Especially in the non-superhero front. Though original ideas are still scarce in Hollywood, with spin-offs and sequels still ruling, it is still a breath of fresh air to see so many offerings in the non-superhero genre. So, here are a few of the most anticipated non-superhero movies of next year.

Star Wars IX

This was a no-brainer. Even with the mixed reception of the Last Jedi, the latest Star Wars sequel is still easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. It is being reported that Carrie Fisher will make an appearance as Leia via unused footage from The Force Awakens and also that the current release date is December 20.

Hobbs And Shaw:

The Fast and the Furious franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. It is being reported that Hobbs and Shaw is a spin-off film from the Fast and Furious franchise. It follows Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne 'The Rock" Johnson and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham. The two characters teamed up in Fate of the Furious and it's believed that the events of Hobbs and Shaw will take place after this film.

IT: Chapter 2

The sequel to the horror hit will be following the second half of Stephen King's famous book. It is being reported that the film will take place 27 years after the events of the first one with The Losers' Club returning to Derry to once again face Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Aladdin:

Disney is on a roll with their classic live-action adaptations. It is being reported that Aladdin will be a live-action version of the 1992 animated film. Directed by Guy Ritchie, this film will continue the Disney trend of adapting their classic properties into live-action versions. The movie is set to be released on May 24.

John Wick 3: Parabellum

The latest chapter in the John Wick story will hit theatres on May 17. It is being reported that Keanu Reeves will return to his role as the legendary hitman, John Wick. The director of John Wick: Chapter 2, Chad Stahelski is back as well, along with the writer of the first two films in the franchise: Derek Kolstad.

Toy Story 4

Celebrated as a near flawless trilogy, the Toy Story series is getting an instalment. The latest entry in the series, Toy Story 4 is set to be released on June 21.

An official synopsis was released earlier, which suggested that a lot of the plot will center around a new character: Forky. All we know is he is a reluctant new toy added to Bonnie's room and seems to set the whole thing in motion. With the excellent execution of the last film in the series, it will be interesting to see what direction this next one takes.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino will be back on July 26 with his ninth movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It is being reported that the movie sports a deep casting bench including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Dakota Fanning. That's just the tip of the iceberg. It is also being reported that in the vein of Pulp Fiction, the film will be set in thematic chapters and will feature the many real-life celebrity portrayals, with young actors representing Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate and Bruce Lee.

Us

The new trailer for Jordan Peele's latest just dropped and we have to say it looks impressive. It apparently has an early release in 2019. It is being reported that the movie will arrive on March 15, but apparently the film is still mostly shrouded in mystery plot-wise.

Gemini Man

Now this is a movie that has been shrouded in mystery for quite a while. Even images for this movie are hard to come by if any ever do come by. Though it is being reported that the movie is a science-fiction drama from director Ang Lee (Life of Pi) and it has a release date of October 4. It is being reported that the movie is about a hitman who is forced to face off against a younger clone of himself.

The movie stars Will Smith, Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winsted.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese is taking a bite of the streaming pie it seems. The Irishman features some real heavyweights of the genre like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It is being reported that this is another film that involves de-aging through CGI, which caused the budget to grow to the point that it has become Scorsese's most expensive film. It is also being reported that The Irishman is the story of a man connected with the mob, who recounts his involvement in the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. There has not been a release date announced yet, but the film is set to drop on Netflix with a limited theatrical release as well.

The Addams Family

The beloved Addams Family is back. The iconic series will be hitting theatres on Ocober 11 and will feature voice acting talents of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard and Nick Kroll.

Terminator 6

The latest entry in the long running Terminator franchise has a release date of November 1. Though what makes this movie so anticipated is that it is reportedly a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and will star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

The Lion King

Disney continues its live-action parade with the remake of a timeless classic, Lion King. There is apparently a lot of hype surrounding this remake, which hits theatres on July 19. It is also being reported that the trailer's view count sky rocketed in the first few days as the internet was certainly buzzing about it. It's no surprise because the film is packed with talent including Donald Glover, Chiwetel Eljiofor and Beyoncé, with James Earl Jones returning as the voice of Mufasa.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Almost five years after the original Lego Movie. The second part will be arriving in theatres on February 8 2019. It is being reported that the main cast is back with Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett all lending their vocal talents to the sequels. Apparently there are also some new additions including Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz and Maya Rudolph.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

This was an unexpected surpise. Pokemon is getting its first Hollywood live-action movie with Detective Pikachu hitting theatres on May 10. But here's the kicker, Pikachu is being voiced by none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

It's about time that the King of the monsters, Godzilla got his much-awaited sequel. It is being reported that this will be the latest in Legendary's MonsterVerse, which has had Godzilla in 2014 and Kong: Skull Island in 2017. It is also beig reported that there is already a scheduled follow up called Godzilla Vs. Kong that will see these iconic monsters come together in a mash of sorts. The movie is set to hit theatres on May 31.