In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl named Sai Deepti committed suicide after she was humiliated by school authorities for not paying the fees. The incident took place in Hyderabad situated in India.

The 14-year-old hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Malkajgiri. Deepti studied in Class 9 at Jyothi High School, Malkajgiri.

As per reports, the girl's family was going through a phase of financial instability for a long time. Deepti's father who is an auto driver by profession failed to pay her school fees on time.

As Deepti's family failed to pay the school fees, the 14-year-old was barred from writing her exams by the school authorities. The humiliation which Deepti faced by her school authorities led the innocent girl to depression and eventually she returned home to commit suicide. She has left behind a suicide note for her mother where she expresses her regret for taking such a step.

The school management is being held responsible for forcing the girl to take the step. Child Rights Organisation has urged strict action on the school and its authorities.

The Malkajgiri police station has filed a complaint against Jyothi High School and India's education department is investigating the matter.

The school fee in India's private schools is often dubious with payment to third-party service providers like tech education providers or app providers and a host of other parasitic firms making inroads into the overall school fees.

At the same time, education in government-owned schools in India is far below the standards that no parent wishes to send his or her children.