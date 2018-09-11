Singapore police arrested 14 women and one man in a series of raids conducted on September 7 and 8. The raids which were targeted on vice activities in the nation were carried out by the Central Police Division along Jalan Besar, Eu Tong Sen Street, Temple Street, Albert Street, Jalan Sultan and Smith Street.

The Singapore Police Force, in a statement, revealed that the arrested women are aged between 20 and 52. The alleged convicts are now booked with various offenses under the Women's Charter. The 33-year-old man who has been arrested for offenses under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The police revealed that these women were operating from hotels and rented apartment, and they advertised their services on social media platforms to obtain clients. The statement issued by the police department also added that further investigations of this case are now progressing steadily.

The police have also urged landlords to make sure that the tenants living in their premises are not carrying out vice-related activities. The authorities also assured that strict actions will be taken against people involved in illicit activities in the country.

"The police will spare no effort in clamping down and take tough enforcement action on vice activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law," said the police in the statement.

The new arrests were made just ten days after police nabbed 17 women for carrying out sexual services in hotels. The raids were conducted along Jalan Besar, Smith Street and Tiong Bahru. In this case, too, the suspected convicts made use of social media platforms to advertise their sexual services.

If found guilty, unlicensed brothel operators could face a jail term of five years and a fine of S$10,000. Convicts who earn from the prostitution racket operated by another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.