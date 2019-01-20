While the entire world is currently busy with posting their individual pictures on Facebook and Instagram to go with the trend called 10YearChallenge, there are few people as well as celebrities and organizations who took this opportunity to showcase how the world and the environment have changed in past 10 years.

The 10YearChallenge demands one of your recent pictures and another one from 10 years ago. Many people posted both the pictures in a split frame to show their transformation.

But, celebrities such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also involved with environment-related movements, posted pictures of Arctic then and now to let the world know how drastically our world is changing.

He also posted another picture collage from his Instagram account that showed Rondonia region of Brazil in 2006 and now. In the post, he stated the region "had over 200,000 km2 of rainforest but has become one of the most deforested places in the Amazon."

The SDG Academy, which is an initiative of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network to create and curate free, graduate-level online courses on sustainable development, posted on Twitter two pictures of Rhone Glacier and wrote, "According to @IPCC_CH #SR15, we have just over 10 years to #ActOnClimate before we cause irreparable damage to our planet."

The German footballer, Mesut Özil, who plays for Arsenal in the English Premier League and won the FIFA World Cup in 2014, posted pictures of melting glacier and wrote "The only #10YearChallenge we should care about."

UN Climate Change also took part of in the viral 10-year challenge and posted on Twitter, "Over the past 10 years, CO2-concentrations in the atmosphere have continued to grow and have reached record heights. In 2019, we urgently need to increase our ambition to reach the goals of the #ParisAgreement and win the race against #ClimateChange. #10YearChallenge."

A scientific news site called CosmosUp also posted the pictures on Twitter that showed the harsh reality of deforestation.

Among other civilians, an Indonesian man, Kristian Adi Wibowo, who is the owner of an animal shelter, 'Animals Hope Shelter' at Gunung Sindur in Bogor, has posted the pictures of our oceans and the animals that showed where the world is leading.

It should be noted that 2018 was the warmest year on record for the oceans. Scientists have claimed that these oceans are also heating up 40% faster than they'd previously thought and they are also concerned about the Antarctic Ice Sheet, which is melting nearly six times faster than it was in the 1980s.

Even though this viral challenge started just like the Ice Bucket Challenge did, but all the participants took a step ahead and showcased the real issues through the pictures. It is a fact that the world is changing very rapidly due to climate change and global warming. But, such posts have clearly stated what is more important to us and what needs to be done immediately.