Teaming up with veteran Rishi Kapoor for the upcoming film "102 Not Out" after decades has made Big B Amitabh Bachchan feel upbeat and share it with all.

"Teaming up with Chintuji after so many years... after so many successful, historic films, has been the greatest joy during '102 Not Out'... A novel story, competent direction and a most qualified crew, has made the experience even greater," Amitabh said in a statement.

Amitabh will be playing a 102-year-old father of 75-year-old Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.

"I know the country loves the younger, fresh and vibrant new generation -- as it should deservedly -- but whoever said the 'oldies' are not capable to do similar (things)... we know you may not love us, but given a chance we shall not disappoint you either... and that is as immodest as I can get. Badumba!" he added.

Rishi too replied that he is happy to reunite with Big B. Their last film together was Mehrunisa made in 2013 though it was not a hit. Otherwise, their last hit was 'Om Shanti Om'.

"Being in '102 Not Out' brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film," Rishi said.

That's not all. It may be recalled that Rishi Kapoor had complained openly last year that Big B is not used to giving credit to his co-stars for his success but only to his directors and writers. He had also made it open that their relations were not well initially, say around the mid-1970s.

Their initial feud apparently started when Rishi Kapoor won the Filmfare Award for his debut film 'Bobby' over Amitabh Bachchan's 'Zanzeer' in 1974. In his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored', Rishi Kapoor admitted that he had paid Rs.30,000 to buy the 'Best Actor Award' for 'Bobby' though he added quickly that it left him with a sense of guilt for a long time.

However, for now, both the legends have made it clear to the public that they are happy to work together in the film after almost 27 years as 'lead' players in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie and Kabhi Kabhi. But what has come as a shocker was the unusual plot of the film that revolves around father-and-son love story, based on Saumya Joshi's Gujarati play '102, Not Out'.

Directed by Umesh Shukla of 'Oh My God' fame, the film revolves around Amitabh Bachchan, 102, who is keen to break the world record by marrying at that age and replacing a Chinese person's record in the film. He even wanted to send his 'old' son to an elders' home, saying: "Ek putra ko vriddha aashram bhejne wala mai duniya ka pehla baap banunga!" (I will become the first father to send a son to an elders' home in the world!)

"The idea of adapting it into a Hindi feature came from the fact that the relationship between a parent and a child is universal and the one where love supersedes everything else, including age! [They] together are a dream cast for anyone," Shukla said, referring to erstwhile megastars.

Produced by Sony Pictures in combination with Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures, 102 Not Out' will be unlike any other film made in the past said Sony MD Vivek Krishnani. "'102 Not Out' is unlike any other film you have seen and along with Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures, we promise you that it will take you on a journey of a lifetime," said Krishnani.

The release date of the film '102 Not Out' is tentatively set for May 4, 2018. The film's trailer is attached to the film Pad Man, released on Friday, Feb 9.