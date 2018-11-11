From British royal family to several world leaders have taken a day off from their daily official work to remember the war dead on the 100th anniversary of the ending of the World War I.

Along with the world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin the entire world has paid their tribute to those soldiers, their families and those who gave their lives between 1914 and 1918, during the devastating WWI.

IBTimes Singapore has compiled some pictures and posts that includes the royal family, world leaders and others, who took part on Sunday in a solemn ceremony to remember the many who gave their lives during the great war.