Even though good health is considered one of the top priority in every country, a recent study by Indian Government has shown that one in every eight Indians, aged above 30, usually suffers from high blood pressure.

The survey was conducted by the Indian Health Ministry in 2017 and the researchers received the result after analysing 22.5 million adults from 100 districts in the country. The survey came almost a week before the World Hypertension Day, which is celebrated on May 17 every year.

As per the medical science, while the normal blood pressure level is below 120/80 mmHg, in case of high blood pressure patients, it increases to 130/90 mmHg. But, Indian Health Ministry has taken 140/90 mmHg as the threshold for the survey among the 30-year-old and above participants. Through this study, the researchers also found hypertension in those people, who are living in rural areas, where maintaining health is quite a challenge for the poor.

Some doctors believe that high blood pressure is one of the biggest risks that global population is facing today.

A Delhi-based general physician, Nayani Mathur said on Thursday, May 10 that this health issue can trigger several other problems such as "diabetes, stroke, heart disease, kidney failure. So, it's better to keep it under control by adhering to lifestyle changes."

In addition, she said that high blood pressure has become a concern because people living in rural areas also are getting hypertension. "Earlier, life in rural India was said to be healthy and lengthy," she said.

Another Delhi-based physician, Rabin Rai advised people to maintain the blood pressure under control by eating less salt, exercising regularly to cut the flab and following proper nutrition. "Also it's key to avoid snacking and binge drinking," he added.

He also said that people should avoid being in stress all the time and they should also quit smoking to live a healthy and hypertension-free life. "Blood pressure is the key to a number of organs. Also, don't forget to take your daily medication as prescribed by doctors," Rai further added.

However, Mathur claimed that there are many children who also were victims of hypertension and that is because of the increasing competition as well as a reduction in playing activities.

She said, "Today's children spend more time indoors than outdoors. When they are not studying, they are either on mobile phones or watching TV. Kids need to be active to stay fit."

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide raised blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.5 million deaths, which is almost 12.8 percent of the total of all deaths. The world health governing body also stated that this health issue is the major risk factor for coronary heart disease and ischemic as well as hemorrhagic stroke.

WHO data shows that globally, the overall prevalence of raised blood pressure in adults aged 25 and over was around 40 percent as of 2008. So the number of people, suffering from uncontrolled hypertension has risen from 600 million in 1980 to nearly 1 billion in 2008.

Compared to other countries, the prevalence of high blood pressure was highest in Africa, where it was 46% for both sexes combined and the lowest in the WHO region of the Americas at 35 percent for both sexes.